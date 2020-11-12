Dubai Islamic Bank tightens guidance for perpetual sukuk, document shows

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU tightened the price guidance for U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 sukuk, or Islamic bonds, to 4.75-4.875%, a document from one the banks arranging the deal showed on Thursday.

DIB began marketing the notes, which are perpetual in nature and can first be redeemed in May 2026, at around 5%. It has received over $4.4 billion in orders for the deal, which is expected to close later on Thursday.