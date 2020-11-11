Dubai Islamic Bank mandates banks for U.S. dollar sukuk: document

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank DISB.DU has mandated banks to arrange investor calls ahead of a planned sale of benchmark fixed-rate perpetual sukuk for additional Tier 1 purpose, a document said.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank will act as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing on Wednesday.