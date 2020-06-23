Dubai Islamic Bank expected to sell over $200 mln in tap of 2026 sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest Islamic lender, is expected to sell more than $200 million in a tap of its existing sukuk issuance due in 2026 and has tightened its price guidance for the notes, a document showed on Tuesday.

It set final price guidance at 240-245 basis points over midswaps, tightening from initial price guidance of around 250 bps, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed. DIB received more than $500 million in orders for the deal, which is expected to close later on Tuesday.