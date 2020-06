DUBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest Islamic lender, gave initial price guidance of around 280 basis points over midswaps for a planned issuance of long five-year dollar sukuk, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

On Monday, DIB hired a group of 10 banks to arrange a global investor call for the deal, which is expected to close on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)