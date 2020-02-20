Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to arrange dollar sukuk issuance - document

DUBAI, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest shariah-compliant bank, has hired regional and international banks to arrange a potential long five-year or seven-year dollar sukuk issuance, a document showed on Thursday.

The bank hired Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank to lead the potential Islamic bonds sale. They will arrange an investor call on Thursday and investor meetings in London on Tuesday. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Himani Sarkar)