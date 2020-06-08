Dubai Islamic Bank hires banks to market dollar sukuk - document

DUBAI, June 8 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank hired a group of 10 banks to arrange a global investor call on Monday for a potential issuance of five-year or long five-year U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document showed on Monday.

DIB hired Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC, The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered. A benchmark issuance will follow, subject to market conditions, the document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed. (Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kim Coghill)