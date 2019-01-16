Financials
January 16, 2019 / 12:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dubai Islamic Bank set to raise $750 mln in sukuk

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank is set to raise $750 million in Islamic bonds offering a 6.25 percent yield, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Wednesday.

The largest Islamic lender in the United Arab Emirates received more than $3.4 billion in orders for the paper, according to the document.

The Additional Tier 1 sukuk are perpetual, meaning they lack a maturity date, and are non-callable for a six-year period.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
