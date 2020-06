DUBAI, June 23 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest Islamic lender, has begun marketing a tap issue of its existing sukuk maturing in 2026, a document showed on Tuesday.

The bank gave price guidance of around 250 bps over midswaps for the reopening of the sukuk issued earlier this month. Under a bond tap, an existing transaction is reopened for subscription, using the same documentation as before. (Reporting by Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)