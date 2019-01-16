Dubai Islamic Bank starts marketing dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank, the United Arab Emirates’ largest Islamic lender, on Wednesday started marketing U.S. dollar-denominated Islamic bonds with an initial price guidance in the high 6 percent area, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The Additional Tier 1 sukuk are perpetual, meaning they lack a maturity date, and are non-callable for a six-year period.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan, KFH Capital, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered Bank have been hired to arrange the transaction, which is expected to be upwards of $500 million and will be priced later on Wednesday.