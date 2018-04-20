CORRECTED-Biotech companies Alnylam, Dicerna settle trade secrets case

(Corrects settlement amount in first paragraph to say $15 million)

BOSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc on Friday said it will pay $15 million plus stock to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc to resolve a lawsuit claiming it stole trade secrets about gene-silencing technology used to develop drug treatments.

The settlement between the two biotech companies resolves a lawsuit that Alnylam filed against Dicerna in 2015. The accord came ahead of a jury trial that was set to begin on Monday in state court in Woburn, Massachusetts. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston Editing by Tom Brown)