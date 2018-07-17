FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

China's Didi says gets $500 mln investment from Booking.com parent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing app Didi Chuxing said on Tuesday it has received a $500 million investment from U.S. travel firm Booking Holdings Inc as part of a new agreement.

Details of the investment were not disclosed.

Customers on Booking Holdings’ websites, including Booking.com and Agoda, will be able to hail Didi cars through existing apps as part of the agreement, the Chinese company said in a statement.

Booking Holdings has users and partners in close to 220 countries, while a large majority of Didi’s 550 million users are in China. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

