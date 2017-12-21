FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 2:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Chinese ride-sharing firm Didi Chuxing raises $4 bln - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of “fund-raising” in final paragraph)

BEIJING, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing Technology Co, China’s rival to Uber Technologies Inc, has raised $4 billion in a new round of funding, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The round values the firm at close to $50 billion and pre-existing investor Softbank Group Corp is a participant, one of the people said.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the fund-raising on Thursday, and said that Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Capital also participated in the round. (Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Stephen Coates)

