RPT-China's Didi Chuxing considering layoffs - The Information

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Senior managers at Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing are looking at cutting headcount at some departments by up to 20 percent, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The layoffs will take place mostly in support services like marketing and human resources, the technology news website reported here, adding that a final decision is not yet made. The company employs over 10,000 people globally.

Didi said it had no comment on the report. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel )