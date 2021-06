June 30 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc shares jumped nearly 19% in their New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the SoftBank-backed company at $80 billion and marking the biggest U.S. listing by a Chinese company since 2014.

