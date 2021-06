FILE PHOTO: A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese riding hailing giant Didi Global Inc raised $4.4 billion by pricing its shares at $14 each in its upsized New York initial public offering on Wednesday.

Didi sold nearly 316.8 million American Depository Shares (ADS), versus the planned 288 million.