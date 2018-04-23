FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 12:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Didi Chuxing launches ride service in Mexico

Heather Somerville

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing on Monday launched its service in Toluca, Mexico, the company said, setting up a likely costly battle with rival Uber Technologies Inc in a key market.

Didi said its service Didi Express would be available in the capital city of the State of Mexico, an urban hub nearly 40 miles from Mexico City, and that the company had added a number of safety features including an emergency response system for drivers and riders.

Reuters was first to report Didi’s launch in Toluca earlier this month. (Reporting by Heather Somerville Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
