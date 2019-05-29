Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
Toyota may invest about $550 mln in China ride-hailing firm Didi - Nikkei

TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp is considering investing about 60 billion yen ($550 million) in Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

Japan’s top automaker was also looking to set up a new mobility-services company in China, the Nikkei said.

Toyota has made large investments in other ride-hailing firms such as Uber and Grab as traditional automakers race to team up with disruptive tech companies.

$1 = 109.2700 yen Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

