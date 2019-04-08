Energy
VLCC Olympic Lyra, carrying diesel, heads to Britain -shipping data

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) -

* The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Olympic Lyra <C}KV7309906684> changed its destination to Southwold on Britain’s southeastern coast from Singapore, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed.

* VLCCs like the Olympic Laurel, which is carrying diesel from Asia and is currently north of Madagascar, have a capacity of around 300,000 tonnes.

* Its estimated time of arrival in Britain is May 7, the shipping data showed.

* VLCCs often carry refined, or clean, oil products on their maiden journey before switching to crude oil or fuel oil. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

