VLCC Pacific M, likely carrying diesel, heads to Rotterdam -shipping data

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) -

* The Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Pacific M <C}KV7309865485> changed its destination on Friday to Rotterdam from the Cape of Good Hope, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed.

* Traders and data intelligence firm Vortexa said the tanker, with a capacity of around 300,000 tonnes, was most likely to be carrying diesel.

* The vessel was chartered by BP, market participants said. A BP spokesman declined to comment.

* Three other new-built VLCCs carrying middle distillates, the Olympic Laurel, the Dijilah and the Ascona, are currently off the coast of Lome after sailing from Asia, according to Refinitiv shipping data, Vortexa and traders.

* VLCCs often carry refined, or clean, oil products on their maiden journey before switching to crude oil or fuel oil. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Mark Potter)