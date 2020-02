LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Benchmark northwest European diesel refining margins LGOc1-LCOc1 fell by 22% to $7.80 a barrel on Wednesday, their lowest since late September 2016, on the growing spread of the coronavirus in Europe.

“People are trading down the virus risk,” one European trader said, in reference on the impact the virus will have on demand in Europe. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Jan Harvey)