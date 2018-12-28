Digicel group says CEO dies suddenly on holiday

Dublin, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Digicel communications and entertainment provider said on Friday its group CEO Alex Matuschka von Greiffenclau had died suddenly while on holiday.

Chairman Denis O’Brien said in a message to staff he would take over as interim CEO.

He wrote: “It is with a heavy heart and much sadness that I share news of the untimely death of our Group CEO, Alex Matuschka von Greiffenclau. Alex died suddenly yesterday whilst on holiday with his family in Germany.”