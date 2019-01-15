Dignity Plc profit to be above market consensus

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Funeral services provider Dignity Plc said on Tuesday that it expects its full-year profit to above market expectations, boosted by higher average prices for its services and lower-than-expected costs.

The company, which operates more than 700 funeral locations across the UK, now expects to report fiscal 2018 underlying operating profit of about 79 million pounds ($101.89 million).

Dignity also added that average prices for funerals for the current fiscal year will be lower compared to last year due to reforms sought out by British regulators. ($1 = 0.7754 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)