Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2019 / 7:37 AM / in an hour

Dignity Plc profit to be above market consensus

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Funeral services provider Dignity Plc said on Tuesday that it expects its full-year profit to above market expectations, boosted by higher average prices for its services and lower-than-expected costs.

The company, which operates more than 700 funeral locations across the UK, now expects to report fiscal 2018 underlying operating profit of about 79 million pounds ($101.89 million).

Dignity also added that average prices for funerals for the current fiscal year will be lower compared to last year due to reforms sought out by British regulators. ($1 = 0.7754 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
