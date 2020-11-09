Dignity Plc revenue rises on more UK funeral services

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Funeral services provider Dignity Plc said on Monday its revenue rose 4% in the nine months this year as it conducted more burials and cremations and added that it had deferred the search for a new chief executive officer.

“Following the terrible impact of COVID-19 in the second quarter this year, the number of deaths in the third quarter was broadly flat on the prior year,” the company said in a statement.

The company conducted 61,700 funerals in the three quarters to Sept. 25 in the United Kingdom, compared to 52,100 last year, leading to underlying revenue of 234.5 million pounds ($309.38 million) in the period. ($1 = 0.7580 pounds) (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)