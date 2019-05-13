Dignity's quarterly profit falls as it handles fewer funerals

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dignity Plc reported a worse-than-expected slump in underlying quarterly operating profit on Monday, as it provided services for fewer funerals.

Dignity, which has come under the scanner after Britain’s competition watchdog confirmed that it launched an in-depth investigation into pricing in the sector, said underlying operating profit fell 42 percent to 21.7 million pounds ($28.23 million) in the 13 weeks ended March 29. ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)