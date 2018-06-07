UK funeral group Dignity keeps outlook despite higher market expectations

June 7 (Reuters) - British funeral operator Dignity said it expected 2018 to continue to be volatile and stuck to its full-year outlook on Thursday despite rising market expectations.

Dignity is experimenting with pricing for simpler funerals and other services, and said trading had been strong since its results announcement.

“However, the data from these trials is still at a very early stage and it is not yet possible to draw any meaningful conclusions. The board continues to believe that trading during 2018 will be volatile,” it said. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elisabeth O’Leary)