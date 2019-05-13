UPDATE 1-Dignity's profit falls as it handles fewer funerals

(Adds details on results, CMA investigation)

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Dignity Plc reported a worse-than-expected slump in underlying first-quarter operating profit on Monday, as it performed fewer funerals.

Shares in Dignity were expected to fall between 10-15% at open in London.

Dignity, which operates more than 700 funeral locations across the UK, said historical data had indicated a likelihood that the proportional decrease in the number of deaths would not continue for the rest of 2019.

But it did caution, “If deaths were 580,000 (approximately three per cent lower), then all other matters being equal, underlying operating profits for the full year could be approximately £3 million to £4 million lower than originally anticipated.”

Dignity, which has come under the scanner after Britain’s competition watchdog confirmed that it launched an in-depth investigation into pricing in the sector, said underlying operating profit in the first quarter fell 42% to 21.7 million pounds ($28.23 million) in the 13 weeks ended March 29.

The company has cut prices for its simpler funerals to match rival Co-operative Group’s price reductions. Dignity’s underlying revenue fell 15% to 81.1 million pounds, as the total number of deaths fell to 159,000 from 181,000 a year earlier.

“Whilst the number of deaths in 2019 may mean that our short-term financial performance is lower than we originally anticipated ... changes we are making will allow us to generate sustainable growth in the medium to long-term,” Chief Executive Officer Mike McCollum said.

The company had unveiled a three-year plan to boost earnings in August.

An initial market study launched by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) last year revealed above-inflation price rises for more than a decade in the UK’s funeral sector.

Dignity, which holds a 12% share of the market, said it would focus on the quality of service for customers, regulation of the industry to protect customers and capital employed in the crematoria. ($1 = 0.7686 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)