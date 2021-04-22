Dignity shareholders vote in favour of ousting chairman

April 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders in funeral services firm Dignity Plc voted in favour of a bid by largest investor Phoenix Asset Management to remove Chairman Clive Whiley and appoint the fund’s Gary Channon as executive director.

Dignity said on Thursday about 55% of votes were cast in favour to remove Whiley from the board and about 61% voted for appointment of Channon at a meeting called by top investor Phoenix. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)