UPDATE 1-Funeral services firm Dignity shareholders vote to oust chairman

April 22 (Reuters) - Shareholders in funeral services firm Dignity Plc voted in favour of a bid by largest investor Phoenix Asset Management to remove Chairman Clive Whiley and appoint Gary Channon from the fund as executive director.

Dignity’s Dean Moore, acting chairman for the general meeting, said he and two other independent directors have resigned after Phoenix disagreed to its proposal to allow Whiley continue as chairman in a non-executive role and Channon be appointed as interim CEO.

Moore, who is also interim finance director, said he would be willing to serve his three-month notice should the new board request it.

Dignity said on Thursday about 55% of votes were cast in favour to remove Whiley from the board and about 61% voted for appointment of Channon at a meeting called by top investor Phoenix.