Corrections News
July 31, 2019 / 6:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Funeral firm Dignity halts dividend after H1 profit slumps

1 Min Read

(Corrects day in first paragraph)

July 31 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc said on Wednesday it was temporarily suspending its dividend payments after profits nearly halved in the first half of 2019, due to a drop in the number of funerals it conducted.

The company, which runs more than 800 undertakers across Britain, reported underlying profit before tax of 23.9 million pounds ($29.06 million) for the six months to June 28, down from 43.4 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8226 pounds Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

