CORRECTED-Funeral firm Dignity halts dividend after H1 profit slumps

July 31 (Reuters) - Dignity Plc said on Wednesday it was temporarily suspending its dividend payments after profits nearly halved in the first half of 2019, due to a drop in the number of funerals it conducted.

The company, which runs more than 800 undertakers across Britain, reported underlying profit before tax of 23.9 million pounds ($29.06 million) for the six months to June 28, down from 43.4 million pounds a year earlier.