Dignity Q1 profit falls on low-cost funeral services

May 11 (Reuters) - Dignity said on Monday it would not provide financial outlook for 2020 and beyond, and reported an 11% fall in first-quarter operating profit as customers opted for lower-cost funeral services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“In April...the proportion of clients choosing a simple funeral compared to a full service funeral has increased dramatically to approximately 60%, compared to the 20% seen in the first quarter,” the company said. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)