Dignity warns of lower profit in 2019, sets turnaround plan

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British funeral services provider Dignity Plc on Wednesday warned of lower profit in 2019 and announced a turnaround plan to boost earnings.

The company said it would invest about 50 million pounds over the next three years to deliver 8 million pounds of annualised additional underlying operating profit by 2021.

Dignity also posted a 6 percent drop in underlying pre-tax profit to 43.4 million pounds in the 26 weeks ended June 29. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengalurul; Editing by Bernard Orr)