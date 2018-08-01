FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 6:41 AM / in an hour

Dignity warns of lower profit in 2019, sets turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - British funeral services provider Dignity Plc on Wednesday warned of lower profit in 2019 and announced a turnaround plan to boost earnings.

The company said it would invest about 50 million pounds over the next three years to deliver 8 million pounds of annualised additional underlying operating profit by 2021.

Dignity also posted a 6 percent drop in underlying pre-tax profit to 43.4 million pounds in the 26 weeks ended June 29. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengalurul; Editing by Bernard Orr)

