Funeral services firm Dignity's H1 profit rises

July 29 (Reuters) - Funeral services provider Dignity Plc said on Wednesday profit in the first half of 2020 rose 11% as it conducted more funerals due to the COVID-19 pandemic even as people laying to rest their loved ones chose simpler services.

The company, which owns around 800 funeral locations and operates 46 crematoria in Britain, said the number of deaths in the six months ended June 26 rose 23% and underlying pretax profit grew to 26.5 million pounds ($34.27 million) from 23.9 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7733 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)