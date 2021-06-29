SoftBank-backed Dingdong rises 19% in market debut, valued at $6.6 billion

(Reuters) - Shares of Dingdong, backed by SoftBank Vision Fund II, opened 19% above their offer price in their market debut in the United States on Tuesday, giving the Chinese grocery app a valuation of $6.6 billion.
Stock opened at $28 per share, up from the initial public offering price of $23.50 per share.
(This story corrects to say valuation of $6.6 bln, not $7 bln, in headline, paragraph 1)
Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
