Dinsmore & Shohl kicks off the new year with Indiana law firm merger

Dinsmore & Shohl on Monday announced it has merged with Wooden McLaughlin, giving Ohio-based Dinsmore a foothold in neighboring Indiana.

The merger, which formally took effect Friday, adds 47 Wooden attorneys to Dinsmore’s increasingly national ranks and gives the firm offices in Indianapolis, Evansville and Bloomington. According to Dinsmore, the Wooden merger bolsters its attorney headcount by more than 7%.

