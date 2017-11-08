Dior boss Toledano set to step down - source

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sidney Toledano, the long-serving chief executive of LVMH-owned fashion label Christian Dior, is set to step down, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

Toledano, 66, will be replaced by Pietro Beccari, the CEO of Fendi, which is another brand owned by LVMH, Bloomberg added. It was not clear when the changes would happen.

Dior declined to comment.