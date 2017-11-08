FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dior boss Toledano set to step down - source
November 8, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Dior boss Toledano set to step down - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Sidney Toledano, the long-serving chief executive of LVMH-owned fashion label Christian Dior, is set to step down, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

Toledano, 66, will be replaced by Pietro Beccari, the CEO of Fendi, which is another brand owned by LVMH, Bloomberg added. It was not clear when the changes would happen.

Dior declined to comment.

Reporting by Pascale Denis; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Michel Belot

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
