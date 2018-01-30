Britain's Diploma appoints Richard Ingram as CEO

Jan 30 (Reuters) - British industrial components distributor Diploma Plc on Tuesday appointed Richard Ingram as its new chief executive, replacing Bruce Thompson who announced his intention to retire in September last year.

The company, a supplier of components for Formula 1 cars, said Thompson would hand over his CEO responsibilities to Ingram at the board meeting on May 8.

Diploma said Ingram, who has been the president of Smiths Detection, a unit of engineering company Smiths Group Plc since May 2014, will join the Board on April 23 as CEO. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)