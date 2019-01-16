Diploma names ex-Compass Group finance director as CEO

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Technical products and services provider Diploma Plc on Wednesday named Johnny Thomson, former finance chief at FTSE 100 firm Compass Group Plc, as its new chief executive officer.

Thomson will take over from John Nicholas, who had been serving as interim executive chairman since Richard Ingram stepped down from the top job in August, after only four months at the helm.

In a separate trading update, the company said its first-quarter revenue rose 9 percent helped by growth across its businesses. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)