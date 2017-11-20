Diploma's full-year adjusted profit rises 19 pct

Nov 20 (Reuters) - British industrial component maker Diploma Plc reported a 19 percent rise in adjusted pretax profit as its controls unit saw new project activity and recovery in some end user markets.

The company, which supplies products ranging from hydraulic seals to engine-repair gadgets for Formula 1 cars, reported an adjusted pretax profit of 77.5 million pounds ($102.5 million)for the year ended Sept. 30.

Revenue rose 18 percent to 451.9 million pounds for the year, Diploma said. ($1 = 0.7559 pounds)