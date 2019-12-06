Direct lending grows Down Under

* Loans: Institutional investors expand into investment-grade financings

By Mariko Ishikawa

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (LPC) - Institutional investors are expanding their presence in investment-grade loans in Australia, opening up new funding options for the country’s top borrowers.

The growing interest in direct lending is good news for Australian companies, as it allows them to diversify their investor base and explore longer-dated financings.

In the most recent example, a A$880m (US$601.6m) seven-year loan for Walker Corp’s Paramatta Square precinct redevelopment project closed late last month, drawing first-time lenders such as AXA Investment Managers, Metlife Alico Life Insurance and IFM Investors.

It followed loans a few months back for supermarket chain Woolworths, Infrastructure Capital and ERM Power’s Neerabup gas-fired power station in Western Australia and electricity network Ausgrid, all of which also attracted institutional investors.

Institutional investors have been especially active in leveraged financings in recent years, allowing financial sponsors to fund acquisitions with less restrictive covenants.

“In the loan market, other than in higher yielding transactions, there has been a reasonably finite pool of non-bank investors that are regularly active,” said Gavin Chappell, head of syndications Australia at ANZ.

“Some of the non-bank investors particularly like businesses such as infrastructure and property, where you have got physical assets and asset security. It’s been our goal for a number of years to have more institutional investors into these transactions.”

Australia’s Metrics Credit Partners and Singapore’s Eastspring Investments participated in Woolworths’ A$2bn refinancing in October, returning after their first loan deal with the company in 2016, while BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance and Daido Life Insurance came into Newgen Neerabup’s A$252m 10.25-year senior secured loan.

AusGrid’s A$1.65bn loan, with seven and 10-year tenors, attracted Meiji Yasuda Life, Daido Life Insurance, Dai-ichi Life as well as Hong Kong Mortgage Corp as first time creditors in June. In contrast, AusGrid completed a A$6.93bn loan refinancing in October 2018 with 22 banks.

Australia’s First State Super is planning to ramp up its domestic loan investments to up to A$3bn in the next few years. The A$90bn superannuation fund joined a A$2.15bn loan supporting Brookfield Asset Management’s leveraged buyout of Australian hospital operator Healthscope in September and a A$405m five-year loan in July for AATS Holdings’ acquisition of Transport Australia Group.

“To maintain a diverse and balanced portfolio, super funds will invest across the whole capital structure,” said Chappell. “That’s very different from a specific fund (such as a debt fund) that’s set up to invest in a particular sector or asset class.”

Onshore and offshore institutions have been steadily increasing their presence in leveraged loans and riskier property deals in Australia in the past few years. In some instances, institutional investors have replaced banks as lenders, stepping in to provide alternative capital to borrowers. “Some of the high-yield non-bank investors in the property market are doing transactions on terms that banks historically haven’t been comfortable with,” said Chappell.

SUPPORTING ROLE

In loans for high-grade borrowers – typically the preserve of commercial banks – institutional investors are more likely to play a supporting role. Nonetheless, their growing participation in financings spells a welcome development for borrowers as it would help them diversify their funding and obtain more favorable terms.

The growth in liquidity available for Australian credits comes against the backdrop of pricing compression, mirroring other parts of Asia where high-grade borrowers are able to squeeze relationship banks for tightly-priced borrowings. Declining loan volumes in the past few years have added pressure on lenders as banks have chased quality credits.

On a relative basis, however, lenders have maintained discipline on pricing in Australia, and high-grade loans tend to provide better returns than in other parts of Asia. Foreign banks and institutional investors have found loans from borrowers Down Under more appealing as a result, often looking beyond the Australian bank market’s traditional five-year maturity in order to improve returns.

Woolworths’ loan included a seven-year tenor, the longest for the supermarket chain to date, and closed to a stupendous response from 47-strong syndicate. Chinese banks took 32% of the A$2bn refinancing, while Taiwanese and Japanese banks held 21% each. That compared with allocation of less than 6% for the domestic banks.

“There are investors that want to generate a reasonable return (albeit well below that available in most high-yield markets) that want a low-risk investment,” said Sydney-based Chappell. “If you look at the returns in various other jurisdictions, Australia is still seen as a reasonably attractive place to invest. Particularly, as it relates to property and subject to a solid market outlook, I think there will be more participation from institutional investors in loan assets.”