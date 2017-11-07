FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Insurer Direct Line posts 4.2 pct rise in 9-mth premium
Sections
Featured
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Saudi Arabia
Roundup of Saudi princes widens
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Deals
Breakingviews: Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
Special Report
India
India's cow vigilantes deny Muslims their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 7, 2017 / 7:30 AM / in 2 hours

Insurer Direct Line posts 4.2 pct rise in 9-mth premium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 - Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group posted a 4.2 percent rise in gross written premiums in the first nine months of 2017 helped by legal changes raised the cost of motor insurance.

Gross written premiums rose to 2.6 billion pounds ($3.42 billion)in the nine months to September 30 from 2.5 billion a year earlier.

Direct Line, whose brands include Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege, said it expected its combined operating ratio, a measure of underwriting profitability for general insurers, to be in a range of 93 percent to 95 percent.

A ratio below 100 percent indicates an underwriting profit.

$1 = 0.7605 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.