Direct Line pulls dividend amid coronavirus uncertainty

April 8 (Reuters) - Direct Line decided not to pay its final 2019 dividend on Wednesday and said it would make no changes to staffing until at least the autumn as it weighs the damage the coronavirus shutdowns has had on the insurance industry.

The company, the UK's biggest motor insurer, said it had seen a falloff in claims for car accidents as motorists stayed in their homes, but that travel insurance claims were steadily rising, hitting 22 million pounds so far. (reut.rs/3bYTSl2) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)