Company News
August 4, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Direct Line pays special dividend along with interim payout

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to say operating profit not pretax profit)

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest car insurer Direct Line on Tuesday boosted its interim dividend and declared a special payout to make up for cancelling its 2019 dividend, after reporting a small drop in first-half operating profit.

The midcap company reported an operating profit of 264.9 million pounds ($346.38 million) for the six months ended June 30, below the 274.3 million pounds it reported a year earlier. ($1 = 0.7648 pounds) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

