July 31, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Insurer Direct Line profit drops 10.2%

July 31 (Reuters) - Direct Line, Britain’s largest motor insurer, reported a 10.2% fall in first-half profit on Wednesday but pushed its dividend marginally higher as its overall number of policies in force fell in a very competitive UK market.

The FTSE 100 company also said profit at its motor insurance business was hampered due to a charge of 15.9 million pounds relating to Britain’s plans to change the discount rate used to calculate compensation for personal injuries. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

