Insurer Direct Line's full-year profit falls

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc reported lower 2018 earnings on Tuesday, hit by a fall in insurance prices, and warned that it would not be immune to a “disruptive Brexit” despite steps taken to mitigate the impact.

The FTSE 100 firm, best known for its Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege brands, was also impacted by a long, icy winter and hot summer. Its operating profit fell to 601.7 million pounds, for the year ended Dec. 31, from 642.8 million pounds. (Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)