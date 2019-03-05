Financials
March 5, 2019 / 7:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Insurer Direct Line's full-year profit falls

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - Britain’s largest motor insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc reported lower 2018 earnings on Tuesday, hit by a fall in insurance prices, and warned that it would not be immune to a “disruptive Brexit” despite steps taken to mitigate the impact.

The FTSE 100 firm, best known for its Churchill, Green Flag and Privilege brands, was also impacted by a long, icy winter and hot summer. Its operating profit fell to 601.7 million pounds, for the year ended Dec. 31, from 642.8 million pounds. (Reporting by Muvija M and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

