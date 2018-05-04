FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 5:51 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Growing store base lifts South African pharmacy group Dis-Chem's FY profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 4 (Reuters) - South African drugstore chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies reported on Friday a 13.7 percent increase in full-year adjusted earnings and 13.3 percent jump in turnover, supported by a growing store base and tight cost controls.

The firm said adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended Feb. 28 increased to 78.7 cents per share from 69.2 cents per share in the prior year.

HEPS strips out certain one-off items and is the main profit measure in South Africa.

Group turnover increased to 19.6 billion rand ($1.56 billion) from 17.3 billion rand in the prior year.

The group declared a gross final dividend of 12.73 cents per share, compared with 7.3 cents in the prior year. ($1 = 12.5860 rand) (Reporting by Nomvelo Chalumbira; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

