Imprisoned In Myanmar
October 17, 2018 / 5:42 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

South African pharmacy group Dis-Chem HY profit up as market share increases

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - South African pharmacy group Dis-Chem’s half-year profit on a per share basis rose 10.5 percent as it lifted market share across all divisions.

The group said diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) was 51.7 cents, compared with 46.8 cents per share for the comparable six-month period ended August 2017.

Headline EPS is the most widely watched profit measure in South Africa which strips out certain one-off items.

The drugstore chain declared a gross dividend of 20.69 cents per share. (Reporting by Patricia Aruo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

