May 20 (Reuters) - Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd on Wednesday reported a 12% rise in full-year revenue to 24 billion rand, helped by strength in its retail segment.

The South Africa-based company’s headline earnings per share fell nearly 17% to 69.6 cents per share for the year ended Feb. 29. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)