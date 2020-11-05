South Africa's Dis-Chem posts 16.2% rise in H1 earnings

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South African drug store chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd reported on Thursday a 16.2% rise in half-year earnings as it benefited from being an essential services provider during the COVID-19 pandemic, although it was restricted from selling some items.

Headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, for the six months ended August 31 rose to 36 cents from 31 cents in 2019. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)