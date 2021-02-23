Disability plan covered worker until actual termination, regardless of work performed – 10th Circ

Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co must pay long-term disability benefits to a coal-company vice president who was diagnosed with prostate cancer shortly before he was scheduled for termination due to a reduction in force, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Monday. The court affirmed a federal judge in Utah’s ruling that David Carlile was eligible for benefits when he stopped working as vice president of marketing for Lighthouse Resources Inc (LRI) on June 7, 2016, “due to the demands of cancer treatment.” To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qGXHD8