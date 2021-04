BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - China will assess possible threats posed by Japan’s release of contaminated water from the Fukushina nuclear plant to the security and trade of food and agricultural products, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Gao Feng, the ministry’s spokesman, made the comments at a regular press conference. (Reporting by Xu Jing, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)